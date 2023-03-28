AUDJPY shows a 5 swing bearish sequence from September 2022 peak favoring further downside. Cycle from 2.15.2023 high is currently in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. This cycle is mature and expected to end soon. Down from 2.15.2023 high, wave 1 ended at 91.91 and rally in wave 2 ended at 93. Pair then resumes lower again in wave 3 towards 87.33 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Rally in wave 4 ended at 89.509 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Up from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 88.719 and wave ((b)) ended at 87.37. Final leg wave ((c)) ended at 89.509 which completed wave 4.
AUD/JPY 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
Wave 5 lower is now in progress with subdivision as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 87.115 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 89. Pair resumes lower in wave ((iii)) towards 86.04, and wave ((iv)) is proposed complete at 87.53. Near term, as far as pivot at 89.509 high stays intact, pair has scope to extend lower before ending wave ((v)) of 5. This should also complete cycle from 2.15.2023 high and then pair should see larger degree correction higher in 3, 7, 11 swing.
AUD/JPY Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds fragile barricades around 1.0820 after a rally, German Inflation in focus
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a firmer rally near 1.0820 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is struggling in extending its upside, however, more gains seem likely amid improved market sentiment.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as street anticipates a steady Fed policy
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood. The USD Index is likely to attract more offers in hopes that the Fed will keep interest rates steady. The Cable resumed its upside after a bullish hidden divergence.
Gold: 23.6% Fibo support fails Premium
Gold price is making a minor comeback after two back-to-back days of heavy declines. Gold price is finding support from a broad-based United States Dollar (USD) decline and a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields early Tuesday.
Four issues Binance CEO notes in his open address to the CFTC complaint
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has penned an official response to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization violated federal laws.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February. That would make the third consecutive decline in consumer sentiment after an encouraging improvement in December that proved short-lived.