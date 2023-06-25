The hard landing narrative has been working itself back into the equation. What we’ve seen of late is a whole lot of discouraging economic data from the major economies around the globe, most recently reflected through PMI data.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Tests region below 0.6700 amid negative market sentiment
The AUD/USD pair has tested territory below the round-level support of 0.6700 for the first time in the past ten trading sessions. The Aussie asset has faced immense pressure as the market mood has turned quite risk-off due to fears of the global recession.
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap two-week winning streak
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0900 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere allows the US Dollar to preserve its strength heading into the weekend. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.
Gold is making the case for a prolonged bullish grind Premium
The Gold price will remain supported in the meanwhile and some more upside can be had, filling in Friday's wick, at least. The opening balance will play a key role in this regard. An inside day, for instance, on Monday and/or Tuesday could lead to a significant move higher from around Friday's lows
Whales reveal their hand as they accumulate Optimism’s OP token in millions
Optimism price shows some interesting developments on the three-day chart. The buy signal generated by the Wave Trend indicator, combined with the MRI’s second buy signal that spawned on June 9, suggests that OP could be due for a high timeframe trend reversal.
Week Ahead – Euro and bleeding yen brace for inflation tests
With all the major central bank decisions behind us, the spotlight next week will turn to a new round of inflation releases. The euro has been riding high this month, but whether it still has some miles left in the tank will depend on what the inflation data spells for ECB policy.