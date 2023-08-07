A close look at the Australian dollar to US dollar balance.
While many are telling the vanilla story today, of weaker than expected US Payrolls for the market’s decline on Friday, there is actually much more going on?
The run of economic data across Europe, the USA and China only furthers our central scenarios of generally lowing economies with persistent inflation in the West.
Image European Retail Sales
European Retail Sales contracted 0.3% last month. The data jumps about, but there have been mostly negative months this year. As consumers continue to stumble under the weight of energy sanctions, and broadening price pressures.
In the US, everyone focussed on the Payrolls data, which has been the least important information on the economic score card for decades now. Employment is the latest, most lagging and delayed of all indicators. So much so that it shouldn’t be called an indication of anything, but merely a confirmation of an economic scenario previously held. It suits my view that the jobs data was lower than expectations, but I feel no need or accuracy in drawing any attention to it. Except to look the other way
What was of real interest to this writer on the day, was the continuing upward pressures in wages growth. Average weekly earnings in the US rose another 0.4% in July. This is the number the Federal Reserve will have noticed too.
The Fed will remain on hold, but as we, and we alone I believe, have said all along, rates are up here to stay. With a continuing tightening bias. There was never going to be a pivot to cutting rates. What a load of nonsense.
On the Australian Dollar front, Australia's relationship with China plays a significant role in the value of the Australian Dollar going forward. China being one of Australia's largest trading partners, and any disruptions or restrictions in trade between the two countries can impact the Australian economy and its currency. If there are tensions in the Australia-China trade relationship, it could put downward pressure on the Australian Dollar.
Moreover, a relatively low Australian Dollar can have both advantages and disadvantages. On the positive side, a weaker currency can boost exports by making Australian goods and services more competitive in international markets. However, it may also lead to higher import costs and potentially contribute to inflationary pressures.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.