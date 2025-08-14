- AUD/USD failed to extend the upside past the 0.6570 zone, or two-week tops.
- The US Dollar regained the smile and advanced markedly, supported by data, yields.
- The Australian labour market performed strongly in July.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) partially faded its weekly recovery on Thursday, motivating AUD/USD to surrender the initial uptick to new two-week highs near 0.6570 to then refocus on the downside following a marked rebound in the US Dollar (USD).
Australia: Inflation cools, activity perks up
The second-quarter consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7% QoQ and 2.1% YoY, while June’s monthly CPI indicator came in at 1.9%—still easing, but only slowly. On the activity side, July brought better news: the Manufacturing PMI bounced to 51.6, the Services PMI rose to 53.8, and Retail Sales grew 1.2% in June.
Trade numbers also impressed, with the surplus widening to A$5.365 billion in June from just A$1.604 billion.
Contributing to this set of constructive data, July’s labour market report saw the Unemployment Rate tick lower to 4.2%, the Employment Change increase by 24.5K individuals, and the Participation Rate hold steady at 67%.
RBA: Tilting looser, but no rush
Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) trimmed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 3.60%, in line with expectations, and lowered its year-end 2026 rate forecast to 2.9% from 3.2% in May.
In the bank’s statement, growth for 2025 was marked down to 1.7% from 2.1%, reflecting global headwinds, while end-2025 unemployment and trimmed mean CPI forecasts were left unchanged at 4.3% and 2.6%.
In her press conference, Governor Michele Bullock dismissed the idea of a half-point cut and stressed that policy would remain “data-dependent, not "data-point dependent,” with further easing contingent on a softer labour market and cooler prices.
China: Still a patchy backdrop
China—Australia’s biggest export destination—remains a mixed picture: Q2 GDP rose 5.2% YoY and Industrial Production climbed 7%, but Retail Sales missed the 5% mark. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) held the 1- and 5-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) steady at 3.00% and 3.50% last month.
July’s official PMIs slipped (Manufacturing 49.3, Non-manufacturing 50.1), and Caixin readings told a similar story. The trade surplus narrowed to $98.24 billion in July, with exports up 7.2% and imports up 4.1% YoY. Finally, CPI inflation rose 0.4% MoM but was flat YoY, highlighting the entrenched deflationary pressure.
Positioning: Shorts still in control
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data for August 5 showed speculators increasing net short AUD positions to about 83.6K contracts — the largest since April 2024 — with open interest climbing to an eight-week high near 164K contracts.
Technical picture
Resistance is first seen at 0.6625, the 2025 ceiling from July 24, followed by the November 2024 peak at 0.6687 (November 7). A break above would put the 0.7000 threshold back in play.
On the downside, support sits at 0.6418 (August 1), ahead of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6387, with a drop through there exposing the June floor at 0.6372 (June 23).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has decreased to approximately 46, indicating an increase in downside momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX), which is around 15, suggests a weak and non-trending market.
Near-term outlook
For now, the Aussie looks boxed in between 0.6400 and 0.6600, awaiting a catalyst — whether that’s stronger Chinese data, a shift in the Fed’s stance, or a change in tone from the RBA — to break the range.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to daily low, challenges 1.1650
EUR/USD’s downside momentum now picks up pace and recedes to the area of daily troughs around 1.1650 in the back of the marked rebound in the US Dollar. The bounce in the Greenback comes in response to firmer data from US wholesale inflation and the weekly data from the labour market.
GBP/USD deflates to 1.3540 on USD buying
The intense rebound in the Greenback now keeps the risk complex under scrutiny, sending GBP/USD to daily lows in the vicinity of the 1.3530 zone on Thursday. In addition, mixed UK results from key fundamentals fail to lend wings to the British Pound, collaborating with Cable’s pullback.
Gold flirts with weekly lows near $3,330
The selling pressure on Gold now gathers traction and send the precious metal to the $3,330 zone per troy ounce, or weekly lows. The yellow metal’s downside impulse comes in tandem with the US Dollar’s solid performance and rising US yields across the curve.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin retreats after tagging new record high, Ethereum upholds uptrend
Bitcoin corrects on Thursday after extending a breakout to a new record high of $124,474 earlier in the day, trading at $121,615 at the time of writing. The uptrend triggered price increases among altcoins, with Ethereum approaching its record high above $4,800 reached in November 2021.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.