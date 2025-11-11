Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Further choppiness remains in place

The Australian Dollar (AUD) faces some renewed donwside pressure on Tuesday, prompting AUD/USD to set aside two daily gains in a row and come close to the key 0.6500 contention zone.

The pair’s correction comes despite the US Dollar (USD) receding to monthly troughs, as poor data from the labour market reignited speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could further extend its rate-cutting mood in the next few months.

Australia’s economy: steady, but showing some wear

Australia’s economy isn’t racing ahead, but it’s holding up better than many expected. The October PMIs painted a mixed picture: manufacturing slipped back below the 50 line to 49.7 (from 51.4), while services edged higher to 53.1 (from 52.4).

Retail Sales rose 1.2% in June, and the September trade surplus widened sharply to A$3.938 billion. Business investment picked up in Q2, helping GDP grow 0.6% QoQ and 1.1% YoY, not spectacular, but solid enough.

That said, there are hints of strain in the labour market. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.5% in September (from 4.3%), and job growth slowed to 14.9K. It’s not a red flag yet, but it does suggest hiring momentum is cooling. Traders will be watching this week’s October jobs data for confirmation.

RBA stays in wait-and-see mode

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates unchanged at 3.60% for the second meeting in a row, no surprises there. The tone was calm and measured: no urgency to move in either direction.

The RBA noted that inflation is still a touch sticky, and the labour market remains tight despite that small rise in unemployment. Governor Michele Bullock described policy as “pretty close to neutral,” signalling little desire to tighten or ease further for now.

She also reminded markets that the 75 basis points of rate cuts already delivered haven’t fully filtered through the economy yet. Policymakers want to see how demand shapes up before making their next call.

Markets are currently pencilling in nearly 4 basis points of easing by the December 9 gathering and just over 13 basis points by early 2026, in other words, not much change expected any time soon.

China: still the wild card

Australia’s outlook continues to hinge on how things unfold in China. Chinese GDP grew 4.0% year-on-year in Q3, while Retail Sales were up 3.0%. The RatingDog Manufacturing PMI eased slightly to 50.6, and the Services PMI dipped to 52.6 in October, both hinting that momentum may be softening.

Trade data also pointed to a narrower surplus, shrinking from $103.33 billion to $90.45 billion in September. On a brighter note, consumer prices finally turned positive in October thanks to holiday demand: headline CPI rose 0.2% YoY, beating forecasts and marking a solid recovery from September’s 0.3% decline. Core CPI also firmed to 1.2% from a year earlier, matching February’s peak.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) left its Loan Prime Rates (LPR) steady at 3.00% (one-year) and 3.50% (five-year) in October, just as expected.

Technical picture

AUD/USD seems to have met some decent resistance around the 0.6540 zone, where also sits its temporary 100-day SMA.

If bulls push harder, spot could embark on a potential trip to the October top of 0.6629 (October 1), prior to the 2025 ceiling of 0.6707 (September 17). Once the latter is cleared, a test of the 2024 high at 0.6942 (September 30) could start emerging on the horizon ahead of the 0.7000 milestone.

In contrast, the key 200-day SMA at 0.6450 should offer initial contention, closely followed by the October trough at 0.6440 (October 14), the August base at 0.6414 (August 21), and the June valley of 0.6372 (June 23).

In addition, momentum indicators lose some shine: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) eases toward the 49 zone, indicating some loss of bullish impetus, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 14 suggests a still weak trend.

AUD/USD daily chart

The takeaway

For now, AUD/USD remains stuck in its well-worn 0.6400–0.6700 range, waiting for a clear catalyst that could emerge from Chinese data, the Fed’s next move, the RBA’s tone, or a broader shift in US–China sentiment.