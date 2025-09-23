AUD/USD added to Monday’s gains and reclaimed the 0.6600 hurdle and above.

The US Dollar navigated an inconclusive range ahead of Chief Powell’s speech.

The Australian flash S&P Global PMIs are seen losing impulse in September.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) extended Monday’s modest gains, with AUD/USD climbing toward two-day highs near 0.6620 on turnaround Tuesday. The move helped the pair recover some composure after slipping to two-week lows the day before, as the US Dollar (USD) continued its choppy back-and-forth.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) inched higher too, clawing back some of Monday’s losses as traders looked ahead to Chair Powell’s speech and digested a weaker run of September PMIs.

Stubborn inflation keeps the RBA cautious

Australia’s inflation problem hasn’t gone away. July’s Monthly CPI Indicator (Weighted Mean) accelerated to 2.8% from 1.9% in June, while Q2 CPI rose 0.7% QoQ and 2.1% YoY.

That’s why the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is holding the line. With prices still running hotter than target, policymakers are reluctant to cut too quickly. Policymakers must strike a balance between supporting growth and preventing inflation from escalating.

Domestic economy holding up better than feared

Even with global uncertainty swirling, Australia’s economy looks more resilient than expected. Early reads for September suggest Manufacturing PMI may ease to 51.3 and Services to 52.0, but both remain comfortably in expansion territory.

Other data have been firmer too: Retail Sales rose 1.2% in June, the trade surplus widened to A$7.3 billion in July, and business investment ticked higher in Q2. GDP also surprised, up 0.6% QoQ and 1.8% YoY.

The labour market is showing a few cracks, though. Unemployment held steady at 4.2% in August, but total employment dropped by 5.4K.

RBA sticks to data-driven path

Earlier this month, the RBA trimmed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 3.60% and cut back its 2025 growth forecast. Governor Michele Bullock has since underlined that deeper cuts aren’t on the table, making clear that policy will stay data-dependent.

The Minutes reinforced the point: if jobs weaken further, the RBA could accelerate cuts. But if the economy stays steady, easing will be gradual.

Speaking to the House Economics Committee, Bullock described both growth and inflation as being in a “good place”, reinforcing that there's no urgency to shift policy. For now, markets expect the RBA to hold steady at next week’s meeting, with pricing implying about 26 basis points of easing by year-end.

China still the swing factor

Australia’s outlook is still tied to China’s fortunes. Q2 GDP grew 5.2% YoY, but August retail sales undershot at 3.4%. PMIs were mixed: Manufacturing slipped into contraction at 49.4, while services barely stayed in growth territory at 50.3. Deflation worries linger too, with CPI down 0.4% YoY in August.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged in September: 3.00% for the One-Year and 3.50% for the Five-Year, matching expectations.

Speculators pare back AUD shorts

CFTC data for the week ending (September 16) showed speculators trimming bearish AUD bets, with net shorts dropping to 51.2K contracts, the lowest since May. Still, total open interest fell sharply to about 154K, suggesting traders have cut back exposure overall.

Technical landscape

From a technical perspective, if buyers stay in control, AUD/USD could make another run at the 2025 ceiling at 0.6707 (September 17). A clean break above that would bring last year’s high at 0.6942 (September 30) into view, just under the psychological 0.7000 mark.

On the downside, initial support lies at the 55-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), at 0.6537 and 0.6511. A drop below there would put the August low at 0.6414 (August 21) back in play, followed by the 200-day SMA at 0.6397 and the June trough at 0.6372 (June 23).

Momentum indicators are sending mixed but mildly constructive signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced to 54, hinting at growing bullish momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 20 suggests the ongoing trend is gathering some colour.

AUD/USD daily chart

Short-term view

For now, AUD/USD’s push through the 0.6400–0.6600 band still feels tentative. A more decisive breakout may require a bigger catalyst, whether that’s firmer Chinese data, a dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve (Fed), or the RBA sticking to a tougher stance.