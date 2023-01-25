The market has been feeling a little better about global growth prospects. Nevertheless, this continues to run up against fears of recession from the impact of higher rates.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks for a decisive cross above 1.0900 amid a subdued USD Index
The pair has refreshed its day’s high minutely above the round-level resistance of 1.0900 and is aiming to shift the auction profile above the same. The major currency pair has sharply moved higher after sensing a responsive buying action from the critical support of 1.0840.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 as markets expect BoE, Fed approaching policy pivot
The Cable holds lower ground near 1.2320 as bears seek more clues to rule further heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair remains sidelined after a two-day downtrend while copying the broad market inaction.
Gold retreats towards 10-DMA as yields portray market’s anxiety
Gold price prints mild losses around $1,930 as it consolidates the gains marked during the last six consecutive weeks. Sluggish markets on early Wednesday joins the cautious mood ahead of the key US data/events, as well as technical formation, to tease the sellers after rising in the last two days in a row.
Three reasons why crypto market is primed for a selloff
Bitcoin price has been one of the critical reasons for this recent uptrend in the crypto market. As the rally continues to push some altcoins to hit new highs, investors need to be careful about a sudden market selloff.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.