Aussie, AUDUSD has turned higher at the end of August, with a sharp and strong retracement back above former wave four, so it appears that we have a bottom in place.

However, nothing moves in straight line so current retracement is normal, probably just temporary for a wave 2/B which can look for a support near 0.7290; even potential area for a right shoulder of HS path.

AUD/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!