RBA hiked rates to 3.10% as expected and they noted that they will look for more hikes on future meetings, but Aussie is down, which is concerning a bit for bulls if we consider that pair cannot rally on this. In fact, from an Elliott wave perspective, we see pair turning down for a new corrective retracement which can be much deeper if the current intraday drop will unfold in five waves. I see room for 0.6640 and 0.6580.
BLACK FRIDAY Monthly 50% Off Lifetime Crypto, FX and major Global Markets. Apply here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.