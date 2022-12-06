RBA hiked rates to 3.10% as expected and they noted that they will look for more hikes on future meetings, but Aussie is down, which is concerning a bit for bulls if we consider that pair cannot rally on this. In fact, from an Elliott wave perspective, we see pair turning down for a new corrective retracement which can be much deeper if the current intraday drop will unfold in five waves. I see room for 0.6640 and 0.6580.

