Short Term Elliott Wave View in AUDUSD suggests the pair ended wave (B) at 0.6458. Pair has turned higher in wave (C) with subdivision as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (B), wave ((i)) ended at 0.6638 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.6578. Pair resumes higher in wave ((3)) and nesting in lesser impulsive structure. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 0.6717 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 0.664.
AUD/USD 1 Hour Elliott Wave chart
Pair resumes higher in wave (iii) towards 0.6835 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 0.6755. Expect wave (v) to end soon which should complete wave ((iii)). Afterwards, pair should pullback in wave ((iv)) to correct cycle from 6.5.2023 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing before it resumes higher in wave ((v)). This should complete wave 1 of (C) in higher degree. Pair should then pullback again in larger degree wave 2 to correct the cycle from 6.1.2023 low before it resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 0.6458 low stays intact, expect short term pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing and pair should continue to extend higher.
AUD/USD Elliott Wave video
Elliott Wave Forex provides technical analysis only and is not a signal service. Information and opinions contained on ElliottWaveForex.com are provided as general market commentary and for educational purposes, and do not constitute trading advice. The information provided reflects the writers opinions but it is no guarantee as to accuracy or completeness.
