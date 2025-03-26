- AUD/USD hovered around the key 0.6300 region after recent advances.
- The US Dollar gathered pace amid steady concerns around US tariffs.
- The RBA's monthly CPI Indicator eased in February to 2.4%.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) failed to maintain its positive momentum alive on Wednesday, with AUD/USD navigating quite a volatile range within 0.6280 and 0.6330. The pair lost impulse after climbing to fresh four-day highs near 0.6330, hovering close to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The pair’s price action was largely fueled by renewed upside pressure on the US Dollar (USD), which managed to resume its ongoing recovery against a backdrop of persistent trade anxieties and encouraging geopolitical developments.
Greenback bounces along with US yields
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reclaimed the 104.00 barrier and beyond, resuming its rebound from last week’s multi-week lows near 103.20, helped by a decent bounce in US yields across different time frames.
Lingering uncertainties about US trade policies—along with shifting sentiment that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may opt for fewer rate hikes—kept the Greenback on a positive mood.
Trade tensions keep markets on edge
Despite recent optimism, concerns over potential US trade measures continue to loom large, as any further tariffs could provoke retaliatory moves from America’s trading partners.
These fears disproportionately impact risk-sensitive currencies like the Aussie, given Australia’s heavy reliance on commodity exports to China. A slump in Chinese demand would send shockwaves through the Australian economy, pressuring both growth and the AUD.
Fed caught between inflation and slowdown
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) faces a delicate balancing act. Ongoing trade disputes could stoke inflation, raising the possibility of a more extended tightening cycle. Yet, a slower US economy—despite a still-resilient labour market—argues for a more cautious approach.
Last week, the Fed held its benchmark rate at 4.25–4.50%, matching expectations. While no immediate policy changes were announced, Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank could afford to wait for clearer signals. The Fed’s latest projections trimmed growth estimates and nudged inflation forecasts higher, with tariffs cited as a key factor driving up prices.
RBA could resume its easing in May?
Across the Pacific, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reduced its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.10% in February. Governor Michele Bullock has signaled that further rate moves hinge on upcoming inflation readings, while Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser warns against assuming a flurry of cuts is on the way. Still, many analysts see the potential for an additional 75 basis points of easing if trade conflicts deepen.
Minutes from the RBA’s recent meeting showed officials debating whether to pause or deliver a smaller cut, ultimately settling on the 25-basis-point reduction. Policymakers also noted that Australia’s peak rate remains comparatively low, aided by a robust labor market. Indeed, the latest jobs report revealed a 52.8K drop in employment for February—erasing January’s gains—while the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1%.
Meanwhile, in Oz, the RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator (Weighted Mean CPI) eased to 2.4% in February (from 2.5%), while the Trimmed Mean CPI eased to 2.7% in Q4. The latest monthly figures align neatly with the RBA’s projections for Q2. That said, the central bank tends to put more weight on the quarterly CPI prints, which are broader in scope and less prone to month-to-month noise.
Markets remain convinced a 25 basis point rate cut is coming in July, but odds are building—now close to 70%—that the RBA could move as early as May.
Sentiment skews bearish
From a positioning standpoint, the latest CFTC data shows net short bets on the Aussie reaching multi-week highs of roughly 70.5K contracts (as of March 18). Bearish sentiment has persisted since mid-December, bolstered by heightened tariff tensions.
AUD/USD Technical Outlook
- Upside Targets: A decisive break above the 2025 peak at 0.6408 (February 21) could pave the way to the 200-day SMA at 0.6514. Beyond that, the November 2024 high at 0.6687 (November 7) looms as a more distant target.
- Downside Risks: On the flip side, if sellers regain control, the March low of 0.6186 (March 4) provides immediate support. Below that, watch the 2025 trough at 0.6087 and the psychologically significant 0.6000 mark.
- Momentum Gauges: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 50 hints at improving bullish traction, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 10 suggests the overall trend remains subdued.
AUD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra consolidation appears on the cards
AUD/USD set aside a two-day recovery past the 0.6300 hurdle and came under pressure on Wednesday, always in response to US tariff fears and the marked bounce in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Further downside could retest the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD accelerated its losses and retested lows near the 1.0740 zone on the back of the stronger US Dollar and persistent jitters surrounding potential tariffs on EU imports as soon as next week.
Gold remains slightly offered just above $3,000
Gold is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday but continues to hold firm just above the $3,000 mark. The precious metal is drawing support from upbeat sentiment in the broader commodities space, buoyed by Copper’s surge to a fresh all-time high earlier in the day.
Crypto Today: SHIB, DOGE and PEPE enter $6B gains as BTC aims at $90k
Cryptocurrency market capitalization dips 1.3% to hit $2.9 trillion on Tuesday, with market indicators showing capital rotation toward memecoins.
Sticky UK services inflation shows signs of tax hike impact
There are tentative signs that the forthcoming rise in employer National Insurance is having an impact on service sector inflation, which came in a tad higher than expected in February. It should still fall back in the second quarter, though, keeping the Bank of England on track for three further rate cuts this year.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.