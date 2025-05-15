AUD/USD Price Forecast: Remains below 200-day SMA/0.6500 mark ahead of US PPI, Fed’s Powell

- AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on the upbeat Aussie jobs data-led intraday uptick.
- Bets that the RBA will cut rates next week cap the Aussie amid a weaker risk tone.
- A modest USD weakness supports the pair ahead of the US PPI and Fed’s Powell.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to levels just above mid-0.6400s and slips into negative territory for the second straight day during the first half of the European session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) did get a minor lift following the release of upbeat domestic data, which showed that the economy added 89,000 jobs in April compared to 36,400 in the previous month and well above 20,000 expected. Adding to this, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1% during the reported month, while Australia's seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index rose by 3.4% year-over-year in Q1 2025, up from a 3.2% increase in Q1 2024 and consensus estimates.
This comes on top of the latest optimism led by the de-escalation of the potentially damaging US-China trade war and offers some support to the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the world's two largest economies agreed to slash steep tariffs for at least 90 days. Adding to this, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he could see himself dealing directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on details of a trade pact. The AUD bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets amid the growing acceptance that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates next week. Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment contributes to capping the upside for the Aussie.
However, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick acts as a tailwind and helps limit any meaningful downside for the AUD/USD pair. The US-China trade deal eased market concerns about a US recession and forced traders to pare their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant and opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) later during the North American session. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-cut path, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the currency pair.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical Outlook
The AUD/USD pair, so far, has been struggling to capitalize on its strength beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 0.6500 psychological mark. However, the recent breakout through the 0.6300 confluence – comprising the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the October 2024-April 2025 downfall – and the 50% Fibo. level favor bullish traders amid still positive oscillators on the daily chart.
Hence, any subsequent slide below the 0.6400 round figure is more likely to find decent support and attract fresh buyers near the 0.6360-0.6355 horizontal zone. The latter should act as a pivotal point, below which the AUD/USD pair could slide back to the 0.6300 resistance breakpoint. Some follow-through selling would negate the positive outlook and expose the 0.6245 support before spot prices eventually drop to test sub-0.6200 levels.
On the flip side, the 0.6500 mark might continue to act as an immediate hurdle, above which the AUD/USD pair could climb to the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6545 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond the latter should pave the way for additional gains towards reclaiming the 0.6600 round figure for the first time since November 2024 en route to the 0.6635-0.6640 resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidation seems the name of the game
AUD/USD came under further downside pressure on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s retracement and briefly dipping below the key support at 0.6400 the figure. The pair’s pullback came despite decent losses in the Greenback and firmer Australian labour market report.
EUR/USD: Door open to further weakness
EUR/USD is starting to feel heavy, with growing concern that more downside could be just around the corner. The pair has struggled to hold onto any bullish momentum and has been steadily drifting lower since hitting yearly highs near 1.1570 in late April.
Gold hovers around $3,200 amid tepid buying
Gold kept up its bullish momentum on Thursday, climbing to fresh daily highs above the key $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The move is getting a boost from a softer Greenback and a generally cautious mood in global markets, while the initial excitement around the US–China trade deal continues to fade.
Crypto Today: SOL, XRP and ADA in danger zone as Bitcoin price anchors market above $3.4 trillion
The cryptocurrency sector declined 4% on Thursday, with aggregate market capitalization hovering precariously above the $3.4 trillion mark. Top altcoins XRP, Solana and Cardano booked losses higher than the market average, with the more resilient performance of BTC and ETH signaled a flight-to-quality trade.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.