- AUD/USD added to Wednesday’s uptick and flirted with 0.6700.
- The Dollar retreated markedly following labour data and inflation prints.
- Australia’s Inflation Expectations eased a tad in September.
The resurgence of the selling bias in US Dollar (USD) lent much-needed oxygen to the risk-associated universe, favouring another positive day in the Australian currency and thus sending AUD/USD higher to the vicinity of the 0.6700 neighbourhood on Thursday.
In the meantime, the Aussie Dollar managed to reverse part of the recent weakness against the US Dollar, maintaining its outlook positive and supported by the 200-day SMA today at 0.6617. However, occasional bouts of strength in the Greenback and persistent concerns about China’s economic outlook present challenges to this optimism.
AUD/USD's second day of gains was accompanied by another daily uptick in copper prices, while iron ore prices saw a slight decline. Continued weakness in iron ore prices could limit further gains for the AUD, given its strong link to China's economic performance.
Monetary policy developments have recently supported the Australian Dollar's upward trend, particularly in August. On this, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 4.35%, taking a cautious stance amid ongoing inflationary pressures without signs of immediate easing.
The AUD also found support from a hawkish tone in the latest RBA Minutes, which highlighted discussions among members about potentially raising the cash rate target. The minutes emphasized persistent inflationary pressures and market expectations of possible rate cuts in late 2024.
Navigating the same path, RBA Governor Michelle Bullock reiterated the bank's hawkish stance in her latest remarks, warning of the risks of high inflation. She indicated that, if the economy progresses as expected, the Board does not anticipate needing to cut rates in the near term.
Nevertheless, RBA cash rate futures still show a high probability (around 85%) of a 25 basis point cut by the end of the year.
Overall, the RBA is expected to be the last among G10 central banks to begin cutting rates.
With the Federal Reserve (Fed) expected to implement nearly fully priced-in rate cuts and the RBA likely to maintain a restrictive policy stance for an extended period, AUD/USD could experience further gains later this year.
However, the upside for the Australian Dollar may be constrained by the slow recovery of the Chinese economy. Issues such as deflation and insufficient stimulus measures are hampering China’s post-pandemic recovery. The latest Politburo meeting, while expressing support, did not announce any significant new stimulus, raising concerns about demand from the world's second-largest economy.
Meanwhile, the latest CFTC report for the week ending September 3 showed that speculative net shorts fell to their lowest level in several weeks amid rising open interest, which could support some recovery in spot. The AUD has remained in net-short territory since Q2 2021, except for a brief two-week period earlier this year.
In terms of data, Consumer Inflation Expectations eased to 4.4% in September (from 4.5%), according to the Melbourne Institute.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Further gains are expected to propel the AUD/USD to its August top of 0.6823 (August 29), then to the December 2023 peak of 0.6871 (December 28), and ultimately to the critical 0.7000 level.
Sellers, on the other hand, may push the pair below its September low of 0.6622 (September 11) before touching the crucial 200-day SMA of 0.6617.
The four-hour chart shows a gradual pick-up of the bullish stance. That said, the 55-SMA at 0.6706 serves as immediate resistance, followed by the 100-SMA at 0.6734 and then 0.6767. On the other hand, the 200-SMA lies at 0.6657 followed by 0.6622 and then 0.6560. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to around 57.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
