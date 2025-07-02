AUD/USD came under renewed downside pressure, always below 0.6600.

The US Dollar gathered fresh steam and bounces off multi-year lows.

Retail Sales in Australia expanded less than estimated in May.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) retreated modestly against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, partially denting the strong recovery that saw AUD/USD hit yearly highs near the 0.6600 hurdle in the previous day

Meanwhile, the pair’s constructive bias appears unchallenged following the so far convincing break above its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6420.

On the domestic front, the Ai Group survey fell mostly on the soft side in June, while Retail Sales expanded by 0.2% in May, adding to the sour mood around AUD. Further data saw Building Permits expand by .2% in May and Private House Approvals rise by 0.5% in the same period.

It is worth recalling that May’s consumer price index (CPI) eased to 2.1% YoY from 2.4% in April, comfortably within the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 2%–3% target band, while final S&P Global PMI data confirmed that Australia’s manufacturing sector remains in expansion territory.

The CPI slowdown and robust PMI readings underscore resilience in the local economy, lending support to the AUD’s recent advance.

China: Momentum vs headwinds

China, Australia’s largest trading partner, painted a mixed but broadly positive picture: Industrial output, retail sales and services activity all accelerated in May, reinforcing expectations for growth near the 5% annualised mark.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported June’s Manufacturing PMI at 49.7 and the Non-Manufacturing PMI at 50.5, while Caixin’s manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.4. Still, strains in the property sector and the gradual withdrawal of stimulus threaten to sap momentum through late 2025.

Central bank divergence

Diverging policy paths continue to shape sentiment.

The RBA trimmed its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% last month, mapping a gradual glide toward 3.20% by 2027 and rebuffing calls for a deeper “insurance” cut.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady but reiterated guidance for two 50 bp reductions before year-end, with Chair Jerome Powell warning that tariffs could reignite goods inflation over the summer.

Market bets

Speculators have widened their bearish bets on the AUD. CFTC data to June 24 show net short positions rising to nearly 96K contracts, the highest since April, while open interest climbed to just over 151K contracts, reaching two-week highs.

Technical levels

Resistance lies at 0.6590, the 2025 high set on June 30, followed by the November 2024 peak at 0.6687 and the 2024 ceiling at 0.6942, before the key 0.7000 mark.

On the downside, the 200-day SMA at 0.6418 offers initial support ahead of the June trough at 0.6372 (June 23) and the May low at 0.6356 (May 12), with a deeper slide potentially targeting the 0.6000 milestone and the 2025 bottom at 0.5913 (April 9).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 60, suggesting further upside, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) around 22 indicates a moderately firm trend.

AUD/USD daily chart

Short-term outlook

AUD/USD appears to have broken out of its multi-week consolidation zone. Shifts in Beijing’s policy mix or surprise US trade moves remain the most obvious swing factors, though neither seems imminent. Markets anticipate another modest RBA cut later this year, but the bank is expected to move cautiously rather than pursue aggressive easing. Absent external shocks, the AUD’s constructive stance is likely to hold, with incremental gains favoured as long as the pair remains north of its 200-day SMA.