AUD/USD
The Aussie dollar eases from one-week high on Tuesday after failing to benefit more from positive news that China slashed Covid quarantine for international travelers.
The price action fell back below 10DMA (0.6951) which caps the price since June 9 and maintains negative bias, with repeated daily close below to add to fragile near-term structure.
Daily technical studies remain in full bearish setup and keep negative outlook for retest of key supports at 0.6850/28 (June 14/May 12 lows).
The upside is expected to remain well protected by 10DMA and psychological 0.70 barriers.
Res: 0.6951; 0.7000; 0.7035; 0.7055.
Sup: 0.6907; 0.6869; 0.6850; 0.6828.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7012
- R2 0.6985
- R1 0.696
- PP 0.6934
-
- S1 0.6909
- S2 0.6882
- S3 0.6857
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0550 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 in the early American session on Tuesday. Hawkish comments from NY Fed President Williams and upbeat trade balance data from the US seem to be helping the dollar gather strength against its major rivals.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2200
GBP/USD has turned south in the American session and slid toward 1.2200. The US Dollar Index continues to push higher above 104.00, suggesting that the dollar's valuation drives the pair's action ahead of consumer confidence data.
Gold bears eye $1,820 and $1,816 as next targets
Optimism prevails, pointing to a turnaround Tuesday for the financial markets, as the previous week’s upbeat global momentum returns and caps the broad US dollar recovery. Investors remain wary ahead of the key NATO Summit.
Former Ripple CTO is dumping millions of XRP, traders beware
XRP price shows promise that it is ready to trigger a massive run-up as the first half of the year comes to an end. There are three reasons why investors should be bullish on Ripple.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!