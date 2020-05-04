AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6430
- Aussie under pressure amid risk-averse market’s mood.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to maintain its policy unchanged.
- AUD/USD bounced from a one-week low but retains its negative tone.
The AUD/USD pair trades with modest intraday gains at the end of the American session in the 0.6420 price zone, helped by Wall Street’s recovery from intraday lows. The Aussie fell at the beginning of the day, undermined by the prevalent risk-averse sentiment and softer than expected Australian inflation. The TD Securities Inflation estimate for April resulted in -0.1% MoM and at 1.2% YoY, below its previous estimates. On a positive note, Building Permits in the country beat market’s expectations down by 4.0% in March vs the -15% forecast.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday. Policymakers are expected to live the rates at a record low of 0.25%, although investors will be looking for a possible adjustment to the central bank’s assets purchase program. More relevant, investors will scrutinize Lowe’s words about the economic situation of the country and estimates of growth and unemployment.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has recovered from 0.6372, its lowest in a week, but remains at risk of extending its decline according to intraday readings. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above the current level, although it met buyers around its 100 SMA. Technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels, but remain within negative levels. Overall, the upcoming directional strength will depend on Lowe’s words.
Support levels: 0.6375 0.6350 0.6310
Resistance levels: 0.6440 0.6480 0.6515
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0900 amid risk-off mood
The EUR/USD pair briefly pierced the 1.0900 level this Monday, as risk-aversion prevailed. Renewed tensions between the US and China, and dismal data behind the negative sentiment.
GBP/USD continues to meet buyers around 1.2400
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.2404, despite investors lack reasons to buy the sterling. The UK and the US to start trade talks this Tuesday.
RBA Preview: Markets looking for forecasts, not action
There are other forces now in play pertaining to the Chinese and US cold war. The trade wars had been the dominant theme in markets before a so-called phase 1 deal was agreed upon at the end of last year, but that was before the virus hit.
Gold moves higher as US-China relations take a sour turn
There is quite a large consolidation pattern on the 4-hour gold chart below. The price has moved into a wedge-like formation and it will be interesting to see if the bulls can take out the pattern to the upside.
WTI climbs to 3-week highs near $23.00/bbl
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate are prolonging the upbeat momentum at the beginning of the week beyond the $22.00 mark, advancing more than 12% at the time of writing.