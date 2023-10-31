AUD/USD Current Price: 0.63344
- The US Dollar strengthens ahead of the FOMC meeting and jobs data.
- Chinese data does not contribute to market sentiment.
- The AUD/USD pair moves sideways around the 20-day SMA.
The US Dollar strengthened ahead of key events and economic reports, pushing the AUD/USD pair below 0.6350. The pair continues to consolidate within a wide range, with the risk tilted to the downside.
Data released on Tuesday showed that China's official PMI for the manufacturing sector dropped to 49.5 in October from 50.2 in September, falling below the market consensus of 50.2. The Service PMI declined to 50.6 from 51.7, below the expected 51.8. These numbers indicate fresh signs of slowing activity and have not helped market sentiment, contributing to a deterioration in the economic outlook.
In Australia, Private Sector Credit rose by 0.2% in September, with the annual rate increasing 4.9%, slightly below the 5.1% of the previous month. On Wednesday, the AiG (Australian Industry Group) and the Jubo Bank PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index) are due, along with Building Permits data. However, the focus will primarily be on US data and the FOMC meeting.
During the American session on Tuesday, the AUD/USD weakened due to a strong US Dollar. Despite declining consumer confidence, the Greenback gained momentum. The Employment Cost Index rose by 1.1% during the three months ending in September, surpassing the expected 1% increase. The ADP Private Employment report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are due on Wednesday, followed by Jobless Claims on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
The key event ahead is the Federal Reserve's decision. No change in interest rates is expected. Despite the upbeat data, the market does not consider it sufficient for the Fed to take further action. As inflation slows and US Treasury yields remain high, the market is doing part of the Fed's work. No surprises are anticipated, and the Fed should maintain a tightening bias, suggesting that rates will remain higher for an extended period of time. The impact is uncertain and could either boost the Dollar, trigger a more significant correction, or favor the current consolidation.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
On the daily chart, the AUD/USD has been moving within a wide range between 0.6280 and 0.6400, with the range centered around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The upside is limited by the 55-SMA at 0.6398. A break above 0.6400 would strengthen the outlook for the Australian Dollar, while a move below 0.6280 suggests further weakness.
On the 4-hour chart, technical indicators point to the downside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Momentum are trending lower, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing bearish signals. The price is below the 20-period SMA, which adds to the negative outlook ahead of the Asian session. If consolidation continues below 0.6330, it could open the door for a decline towards 0.6300, which is the last defense before the crucial support at 0.6280. On the upside, a move above 0.6350 would alleviate the bearish pressure. A break above 0.6380 could propel the pair towards 0.6400 and potentially higher.
Support levels: 0.6300 0.6280 0.6255
Resistance levels: 0.6380 0.6400 0.6440
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.0600
EUR/USD continued to push lower following the rally seen in the European session and turned negative on the day below 1.0600. The one-year inflation expectation component of the US CB Consumer Sentiment Survey stood at 5.9% in October and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD reversed its direction after testing 1.2200 earlier in the day and dropped below 1.2150. The negative shift seen in risk, as reflected by the bearish action in Wall Street, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of key central bank meetings.
Gold falls below $2,000 on renewed US Dollar demand Premium
Gold jumped above $2,000 in the early American session but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar outperforming its major rivals ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated policy announcements on Wednesday, XAU/USD retreated toward $1,990.
Vitalik Buterin identifies Rollups as most likely to return user funds sent from Layer 1 chains
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on different types of Layer 2 protocols. Buterin identified that the likelihood of bringing assets sent from Layer 1 chains back is the highest in Rollups.
Mullen Stock Forecast: MULN recovers on Tuesday as NASDAQ listing appears safer
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock opened higher on Tuesday, a relief for shareholders who were dealt a 9.3% decline to start the week on Monday. Mullen stock was unable to hold onto its rally following last Thursday’s announcement that the NASDAQ exchange will give the company further time to push its stock price above the necessary $1 threshold.