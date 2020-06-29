AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6860
- Australian dollar relatively strong in a risk-averse environment.
- China to release the official Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI for June.
- AUD/USD lower in range, could finally give up on a break below 0.6850.
The AUD/USD pair is trading marginally lower daily basis, trading in the 0.6850 price zone as the American session comes to an end. A cautious optimism helped the pair reach a daily high of 0.6890 at the beginning of the day, but the positive mood faded as the day went by. There were no macroeconomic releases from the region that could affect the pair, although reports that China is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine were behind the early advance. Speculative interest turned into the greenback during the American session, although, as usual, the Aussie remained resilient.
RBA’s Debelle is set to offer a speech during the upcoming session, while Australia will publish May Private Sector Credit. Also, China will publish the NBS Manufacturing PMI and the Non-Manufacturing PMI, both for June.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short-term, with the bearish potential limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has been unable to advance beyond a mild-bearish 20 SMA, which eases below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, stand right below their midlines without directional strength. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 0.6850, the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.6850 0.6810 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6890 0.6925 0.6970
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinding lower amid quarter-end flows
The AUD/USD is under mild pressure heading into the Asian opening, as speculative interest returned to the greenback. Chinese official PMIs data awaited.
EUR/USD fails to regain the upside
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1230 unchanged daily basis. Cautious optimism was short of motivating bulls this Monday, with coronavirus developments still in the eye of the storm.
Bitcoin and the rest of the market are trying to recover from a devastating weekend blow
BTC/USD is holding $9,000 for now after a dip below $8,900 on the weekend of June 27. Bulls are trying to recover but the daily downtrend is in full force.
Gold bears lining-up for potential profit-taking scramble
The price of gold has accumulated bids and offers in a precarious spot on the charts, drawing in anticipation of a phase of distribution.
WTI oil appreciates to $39 as risk sentiment improves
Front-month WTI futures have opened the week on a strong footing, appreciating more than 2% to reach prices beyond $39.