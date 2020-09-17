AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7305
- Upbeat Australian employment data fell short of boosting the Aussie.
- The negative tone of global equities kept the upside limited for the pair.
- AUD/USD retains its neutral stance, consolidating around the 0.7300 figure.
The AUD/USD pair keeps hovering around the 0.7300 level at the end of this Thursday, still unable to attract speculative interest. The pair has spent the week around the current level, confined to tight intraday ranges. Australian August employment data beat the market’s expectations, as the country added 111K new jobs in the month, much better than the 50K loss expected. Even further, the unemployment rate shrank to 6.8% from 7.5%. The report, however, was unable to offset the risk-off mood. Australia won’t publish macroeconomic data this Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The technical picture for AUD/USD hasn’t changed, still neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair continues seesawing around the 20 and 100 SMA, which head marginally higher above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, however, remain below their midlines without clear directional strength. As said on a previous update, the upside seems limited with the risk now skewed to the downside. A steeper decline is likely on a break below 0.7250, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.7250 0.7215 0.7170
Resistance levels: 0.7310 0.7350 0.7385
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to pre-Fed levels
The EUR/USD pais ends Thursday trading around 1.1850, bouncing from a fresh September low of 1.1736. The dollar gave up its Fed-related gains.
AUD/USD stuck around 0.7300
The Aussie is still unable to attract speculative interest, holding on to the 0.7300 level. Bullish extension at doubt after encouraging local data failed to spur demand.
XAU/USD in no-man's land awaiting a catalyst
Investors pulled the bid in gold when the Federal Reserve disappointed on Wednesday when it decided to not add further stimulus to spur inflation nor support the economy.
Crypto market sentiment shifting in favor of bulls
Ethereum had a slight breakout above a triangle pattern on the daily chart, however, bulls need to see more continuation to fully confirm it. There is also some resistance at $390.7, but fundamental metrics show it’s not too strong.
Massive move in WTI as JMMC meeting proves pivotal
The OPEC+ JMMC panel agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December. This is big news as the market was waiting for the group to taper and for more oil supply to come back to the markets.