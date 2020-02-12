AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6737
- Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence improved 2.3% to 95.5 in February.
- Demand for high-yielding assets underpinned the Aussie for a second consecutive day.
- AUD/USD heading toward a relevant resistance level at 0.6770.
Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers this Thursday, backed by renewed demand for high-yielding assets. The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.6749, ending the day a handful of pips below this last. For once, Australian data supported the local currency, as the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index improved in February by 2.3% to 95.5. The index, however, is still down from a year earlier and while below 100, indicated that confidence remains weak. Nevertheless, the rally in global equities and steady gold prices supported the Aussie. This Friday, Australia will publish February Inflation Expectations, foresee at 4.3%, after printing 4.7$ in January.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The short-term picture for AUD/USD is bullish according to the 4-hour chart, although the bullish potential in the long run, seems limited. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is now above a bullish 20 SMA, capped by a bearish 100 SMA which converges with the mentioned daily high. The RSI indicator is stable at around 60, but the Momentum indicator continues to advance, skewing the risk to the upside. The pair now faces a major resistance level at 0.6770 and needs to surpass it to continue advancing.
Support levels: 0.6700 0.6660 0.6630
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
