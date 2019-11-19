- Aussie manages to erase post-RBA minutes losses.
- AUD/USD advances and approaches key resistance at 100-day SMA.
The AUD/USD managed to erase Asian session losses and climbed back above 0.6800 during the New York trade, helped by a weaker greenback.
The Australian dollar came under pressure on Tuesday, with AUD/USD hitting a low of 0.6785, after minutes from the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed that the central bank did consider cutting rates amid global slowdown concerns. However, the AUD/USD managed to shrugged-off the dovish minutes and climbed to a five-day high of 0.6835.
AUD/USD technical picture has turned slightly bullish in the 4-hour chart, with indicators in positive territory and the last three candles closing above the 200-period SMA. However, the perspective is less optimistic in the daily chart, with indicators in negative territory and the AUD/USD trading below the 100-day SMA (0.6838). A breakout of this level, could send the pair to the next significant resistance at 0.6900, where the psychological level converges with a long-term descendent trendline.
On the flip side, immediate supports are seen at the 0.6800/05 area (20-period SMA in 4-hour chart), and last week’s low at 0.6770 ahead of 0.6720.
Support levels: 0.6805 0.6770 0.6720
Resistance levels: 0.6840 0.6860 0.6900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
