AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6618
- Australian unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.3% in January.
- Australian manufacturing activity seen contracting in February, services output expected to recover.
- AUD/USD trading near 0.6609 a fresh multi-year low and at risk of falling further.
The AUD/USD pair trades near 0.6609, a fresh multi-year low achieved this Thursday. Australia released January employment data at the beginning of the day, showing that the country added a total of 13.5K new jobs in January, beating the market’s estimate. Furthermore, the number came as a result of 46.2K new full-time positions, and a decrease in part-time jobs of 32.7K. However, the unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.3%, moving further away from the RBA’s desired level of 4.5%. The pair initially advanced with the data but quickly changed course as investors rushed to price in a more dovish central bank.
This Friday, Australia will publish the February preliminary Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, seen at 48.9 from 49.6 previously, and the Services PMI, seen bouncing from 50.6 to 52.4.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is closing in the red for a sixth consecutive day and despite extreme intraday readings, at risk of extending its slump. In the 4-hour chart, the pair edged sharply lower after meeting sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which extends its slide below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator hovers near daily lows, while the RSI keeps heading south despite being at 23.
Support levels: 0.6595 0.6560 0.6525
Resistance levels: 0.6635 0.6670 0.6700
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to set an interim bottom
EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.0800 for a second consecutive day, ignoring risk-off and broad dollar’s demand. The case for a corrective advance becomes stronger.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 112.00 fresh 2020 highs
The USD/JPY pair has finally stalled at 112.22 but holds on to most of its latest gains. Buyers defending the downside in the 111.60/70 price zone.
AUD/USD at an over one-decade low near 0.6600
An uptick in the Australian unemployment rate, moving further away from RBA’s desired 4.5% level took its toll on the Aussie, also pressured by ruling risk-off.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.