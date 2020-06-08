AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7016
- The positive tone of Wall Street kept the pair up throughout the day.
- NAB’s Business Confidence Index for May foreseen at -32 from -46 in the previous month.
- AUD/USD extending its rally above 0.7000 and poised to continue advancing.
The AUD/USD pair saw little action at the beginning of the week, confined this Monday to a 60 pips’ range yet reaching a fresh multi-month high of 0.7020. Australian markets remained closed this Monday amid a local holiday, and the macroeconomic calendar remained empty. Nevertheless, the Aussie was underpinned by upbeat Chinese data released during the weekend. The positive tone of equities kept the pair up throughout the day.
This Tuesday, the country will return with the release of the NAB’s Business Confidence Index for May, foreseen at -32 from -46 in the previous month, and the NAB’s Business Conditions Index for the same month, expected at -16 from -34 in April.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is pressuring its daily high by the end of the American session, maintaining its bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA continues to advance below the current level, while the larger ones gain bullish traction well below the shorter one. The Momentum indicator lacks directional strength, hovering within positive levels, while the RSI turned higher at around 72, all of which favors a bullish continuation during the upcoming Asian session.
Support levels: 0.6995 0.6960 0.6925
Resistance levels: 0.7025 0.7060 0.7100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
