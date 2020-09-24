AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7054
- The Australian dollar remained under selling pressure despite Wall Street’s bounce.
- AUD/USD is still biased lower and poised to test the 0.7000 threshold.
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh two-month low of 0.7015 but was unable to turn positive, ending the day around 0.7060. The sour market mood that prevailed for most of the day and the absence of Australian macroeconomic data kept the pair under pressure, although receding dollar’s demand helped it bounce ahead of the daily close. Nevertheless, the Aussie was unable to turn positive against its American rival, even despite a nice comeback in Wall Street, as the three major indexes closed in the green.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair remains biased lower according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have corrected extreme oversold readings but remain near their recent lows, lacking directional strength. The same chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope above the current level and well below the larger ones. The pair would need to advance beyond 0.7110 to shrug off the bearish bias, at least in the short-term.
Support levels: 0.7040 0.7000 0.6965
Resistance levels: 0.7110 0.7150 0.7190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
