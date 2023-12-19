AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6762
- The AUD/USD broke higher on Tuesday as the Santa Claus rally continues.
- The US Dollar remains under pressure, with the DXY approaching recent lows.
- Commodity prices maintain a positive short-term trend.
The AUD/USD broke above 0.6730, boosted by a weaker US Dollar, and jumped to 0.6774, reaching the highest level since late July. Equity markets continue to rally, providing support to Antipodean currencies.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released the minutes from its latest meeting, where they decided to keep the key interest rate steady at 4.35%. The document showed that they considered raising interest rates but ultimately chose to keep them unchanged, with members opting to wait for further data. The market still anticipates rate cuts by the RBA next year. The "hawkish" minutes had a minor impact in boosting the Aussie.
The key driver on Tuesday was the weakening US Dollar across the board, driven by risk appetite and lower Treasury bond yields. The Dow Jones is heading for another record close, and commodity prices continue to rise. Treasury yields maintain a negative trend. This context favors the upside in AUD/USD.
Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials presented their views, indicating that interest rate cuts are not the base case for now, but remain possible if inflation continues to slow towards the Fed's target. However, they are not declaring victory on inflation. Despite this, the markets still anticipate rate cuts by the central bank next year and are positioning accordingly.
Housing data from the US released on Tuesday came in mixed, with Housing Starts at 1.56 million in November, above the expected 1.36 million, while Building Permits declined to 1.46 million, below the consensus of 1.47 million. More housing data is due on Wednesday with the Existing Home Sales report, along with the CB Consumer Confidence survey.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD remains firm within a bullish channel, well above key simple moving averages. The upper limit of the range is around 0.6800, suggesting that if reached, it could lead to an downward correction. On the contrary, if it breaks above that level, an acceleration could occur. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching 70, indicating overbought conditions.
On the 4-hour chart, the momentum remains intact after the AUD/USD broke above the important resistance area at 0.6730, which now acts as support. However, the RSI is at overbought levels. The trend is upward, and above 0.6780, the next target is 0.6800. There is scope for further gains in the short term. However, considering market conditions, some consolidation between 0.6740 and 0.6770 is also possible.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6690 0.6660
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6800 0.6820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
