The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps hovering around a directionless 20 SMA while developing below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators turned higher but remain around their midlines, unable to confirm a bullish extension. Sellers will likely surge on approaches to the 0.7400 level, while a steeper decline could be expected on a break below 0.7290.

At the beginning of the day, Australia reported Q2 inflation figures, which met the market’s expectations. The annualized Consumer Price Index hit 3.8% QoQ, while the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI for the same period improved to 1.6% as expected. The country will publish the Q2 Import Price Index and the Export Price Index, hardly a market mover.

The AUD/USD pair ended Wednesday at around 0.7370 up for the day but holding within familiar levels. The greenback shed ground after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refused to provide details on future tapering. Once again, he repeated that any decision would be communicated well in advance, also reiterating that heating inflation would likely be temporary.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.