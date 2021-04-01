AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7616
- Australian trade surplus resulted at 7526 million, missing the expected 9700 million.
- Manufacturing output in Australia held within expansion levels in March.
- AUD/USD bounced from a fresh 2021 low at 0.7531, upside still limited.
The AUD/USD pair plummeted to 0.7531, its lowest since last December, but trimmed losses and managed to post a modest daily advance. The Australian currency moved alongside equities, as Asian indexes closed in the red, but European and American ones advanced, the latter on the back of encouraging US data.
Australia published the March AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index, which printed at 59.9, better than the previous 58.8. The Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month printed at 56.8 from 56.9 in February. The country also published the February Trade Balance, which resulted at 7526 million, missing the expected 9700 million, as exports were down 1% while imports increased 5%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds near its daily highs, trading in the 0.7610 price zone. However, chances of further advances seem limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading around a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators advance within neutral levels, with the RSI already losing momentum. The pair could extend its advance on a clear break above 0.7620, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 0.7560 0.7515 0.7470
Resistance levels: 0.7620 0.7665 0.7710
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
