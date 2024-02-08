- AUD/USD resumed the decline and retreats below 0.6500.
- The recovery in the greenback put the AUD under pressure.
- Inflation Rate in China surprised to the downside.
The Australian dollar came under renewed selling pressure amidst the solid performance in the Greenback on Thursday.
Indeed, the greenback set aside two daily declines in a row and reclaimed the area north of 104.00 the figure when gauged by the USD Index (DXY). This rebound occurred amid steady investor speculation about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in either May or June.
Turning to domestic factors, the AUD’s weakness remained propped up by the generalized bearish trend in the commodity complex, where copper prices and iron ore extended further their retracements.
Also weighing on the Aussie Dollar emerged another lower-than-expected inflation figures in China in the first month of the year.
In the meantime, market participants continued to evaluate the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) latest interest rate decision, which kept rates unchanged at 4.35% while delivering a hawkish message that left a potential future rate hike in the pipeline for the time being.
Still around the RBA and its Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP), the bank slightly lowered its inflation forecasts, anticipating both metrics to remain below 3% by the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the RBA revised down its GDP growth projections, reflecting a less optimistic outlook for consumer spending and housing investments in the near term.
Governor Bullock's departure from the expected move towards a dovish stance further tempered the pair's upward potential. She emphasized the incomplete nature of addressing inflation and highlighted the current inflation rate as unacceptably high.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Further losses in the AUD/USD should pass its 2024 level of 0.6468 (February 5), setting up a potential test of the 2023 low of 0.6270 (Oct 26). The breach of the latter may result in a move to the round level of 0.6200 before the 2022 low of 0.6169 (October 13).
On the upside, the key 200-day SMA at 0.6571 is ahead of the intermediate 55-day SMA at 0.6642. The breakout of this zone may push the pair to attempt the December 2023 top of 0.6871 (December 28), followed by the July 2023 peak of 0.6894 (July 14) and the June 2023 high of 0.6899 (June 16), all right before the key 0.7000 threshold.
The 4-hour chart turned bearish, paving the way for a dip to 0.6452 once 0.6468 is cleared. On the bullish side, 0.6610 is an immediate hurdle ahead of the 200-SMA at 0.6650. The surpassing of this zone indicates a possible progress to 0.6728. The MACD remains well in the negative zone, and the RSI deflated to the 36 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0750 in choppy day
EUR/USD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and holds steady at around 1.0750 on Thursday. The USD holds its ground after the data showed that there were 218,000 Initial Jobless Claims last week. Investors await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2600 after BoE commentary
GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered above 1.2600 in the American session Thursday. BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said that she is not convinced that the near-term declaration in headline inflation will continue.
Gold returns to its comfort zone around $2,030
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $2,030 area on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
XRP price likely to decline below psychological level with validators pulling support for XRPLedger amendment
XRP price is $0.5133, yielding nearly 2% weekly gains for holders. The native token of the XRPLedger is holding steady despite the status of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) amendment proposal.
US recession risks recede, but growth fears linger
Strong GDP and jobs growth shows that the US economy continues to shrug off high borrowing costs and tight credit conditions, largely through robust government spending and consumers running down their savings.