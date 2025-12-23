TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to challenge fresh record highs

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to challenge fresh record highs
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,475

  • The US economy grew faster than anticipated in the third quarter.
  • Consumer Confidence in the United States fell for a fifth consecutive month.
  • XAU/USD flirted with $4,500, maintaining its positive momentum despite overbought.

Gold price soared to a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, trading at $4,497 a troy ounce during European trading hours as market players kept dropping the US Dollar (USD). The bright metal also found favor in Middle East tensions, following weekend headlines indicating Israel is considering resuming its war with Iran.

The USD, however, found some near-term footing at the beginning of the American session after the release of mixed United States (US) data. The ADP Employment Change 4-week average showed that the private sector added an average of 11,500 jobs per week, in the week ending December 6, slightly below the previous 16,250 but still positive. Additionally, the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reported annualized growth of 4.3% in the three months to September, well above the previous 3.8% and the expected 3.3%. On a negative note, the GDP Price Index, a measure of inflation, jumped from 2.1% to 3.7%.

The country also reported that Durable Goods Orders fell 2.2% in October, a worsening from the 0.7% advance posted in September. Finally, CB Consumer Confidence in December edged lower for the fifth consecutive month, declining to 89.1 from 92.9 in November.

Most countries celebrate Christmas, which means there won’t be any macroeconomic releases to worry about in the coming days. Japan is the only exception, releasing some interesting figures, including Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, next Friday.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The XAU/USD fell towards the $4,450 region with the headlines, but resumed its advance after the dust settled, and trades around $4,480 at the time of writing.

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

Technically, the 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD trades at $4,474.84, holding on to modest intraday gains. The 20-, 100-, and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are bullish, with the price holding above all three, usually indicating that bulls maintain the lead. The 20 SMA near $4,398.04 offers nearby dynamic support. At the same time, the Momentum indicator eased but holds well above its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stands at 70. With the Momentum still positive and the RSI stretched, consolidation could precede another leg higher. A sustained push from current levels would extend the uptrend, while a pullback that holds above the cited SMAs would keep the bullish structure intact.

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades far above an ascending 20-day SMA, with the latter developing above the 100- and 200-day SMAs. Price holds above all three, with the 20-day SMA at $4,267.83 providing nearby support and the 100-day SMA at $3,891.93 anchoring the trend. Finally, the Momentum indicator advances above its midline, while the RSI indicator at 80 barely decelerated its advance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.1800 on Christmas Eve

EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.1800 on Christmas Eve

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and trades in a narrow channel below 1.1800 after posting gains for two consecutive days. Bond and stock markets in the US will open at the usual time and close early on Christmas Eve, allowing the trading action to remain subdued. 

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps its range trade intact at around 1.3500 on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling holds the upper hand over the US Dollar amid pre-Christmas light trading as traders move to the sidelines heading into the holiday season. 

Gold retreats from record highs, trades below $4,500

Gold retreats from record highs, trades below $4,500

Gold retreats after setting a new record-high above $4,520 earlier in the day and trades in a tight range below $4,500 as trading volumes thin out ahead of the Christmas break. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated on the back of dovish Fed expectations, which continues to act as a tailwind for the bullion amid persistent geopolitical risks.

Bitcoin slips below $87,000 as ETF outflows intensify, whale participation declines

Bitcoin slips below $87,000 as ETF outflows intensify, whale participation declines

Bitcoin price continues to trade around $86,770 on Wednesday, after failing to break above the $90,000 resistance. US-listed spot ETFs record an outflow of $188.64 million on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of withdrawals.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Avalanche struggles near $12 as Grayscale files updated form for ETF

Avalanche struggles near $12 as Grayscale files updated form for ETF

Avalanche trades close to $12 by press time on Wednesday, extending the nearly 2% drop from the previous day. Grayscale filed an updated form to convert its Avalanche-focused Trust into an ETF with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers