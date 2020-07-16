AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6973
- Australian employment figures beat the market’s expectations in June.
- Chinese Q2 GDP printed at 11.5% much better than anticipated.
- AUD/USD is technically neutral in the short-term, bearish only below 0.6900.
The AUD/USD pair trimmed Wednesday’s gains, ending the day in the red yet around 0.6970. Encouraging data released at the beginning of the day was offset by concerns about the future of the global economy, as the coronavirus pandemic seems only to be getting worse. The number of global cases is on the rise and above 13 million, and small outbreaks are being seen worldwide, leading to some new lockdowns.
The market ignored the fact that Australia added 210.8K jobs in June, almost doubling the market’s forecast, while the unemployment rate met the market’s expectations at 7.4%. Additionally, HIA New Home Sales soared in May by 87.2%. News coming from China were also encouraging, as the Q2 GDP resulted at 11.5%, beating the expected 9.6%, while Industrial Production in the country rose in June by 4.8% YoY. The only miss was Retail Sales, which in the same period declined by 1.8%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its neutral stance, with the bearish potential limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is hovering around a flat 20 SMA but above the larger ones, as technical indicators ease within positive levels, reflecting the ongoing retracement from recent tops, but far from supporting a bearish extension ahead. For that to happen, the pair would need to lose the 0.6895 level, the base of its latest range.
Support levels: 0.6940 0.6895 0.6850
Resistance levels: 0.7025 0.7060 0.7100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
