AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6523
- Chinese data failed to impress, weighing on the commodity-linked currency.
- Manufacturing activity in Australia expected to have contracted in April.
- AUD/USD easing from recent highs, at risk of extending its slide.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Thursday with modest losses in the 0.6510 price zone, after hitting a daily high of 0.6569. Chinese data released in the previous Asian session failed to impress, as te NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8 in April, below the 51 expected. The non-manufacturing PMI resulted at 53.2, better than the previous 52.3. Finally, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI resulted at 49.4 from 50.1 previously. Throughout the last trading session of the day, the Aussie was weighed by the sour tone of equities, giving up despite broad dollar’s weakness.
This Friday, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index for April, previously at 53.7, and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month, at 45.6 in March. Later in the session, the country will release March HIA New Home Sales and Q1 PPI.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the short-term, slowly gaining some bearish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is currently pressuring the 20 SMA, which partially lost strength upward, but holds above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator eases, nearing its mid-line, while the RSI erased overbought conditions to stabilise around 59.
Support levels: 0.6480 0.6445 0.6405
Resistance levels: 0.6580 0.6610 0.6640
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
