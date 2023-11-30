AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6607
- The US Dollar recovered further on Thursday, despite mixed US data, supported by higher yields.
- The AUD/USD retreat but found support at the 200-day SMA.
- The Aussie needs to reclaim 0.6640 to strengthen again.
The AUD/USD rose during the Asian session to 0.6650 but then turned downside, hitting a three-day low at 0.6570 before recovering to the 0.6600 area. The US Dollar recovered ground for the second day in a row, despite higher equity prices on Wall Street.
Data released on Thursday showed that Private Sector Credit rose 0.3% in October, below the expected 0.4%, and Price Capital Expenditure expanded by 0.6% during the third quarter, below the market consensus of 1%. The somewhat soft data of the latest reports from Australia weighed on the Reserve Bank of Australia's tightening expectations, partially offset by Governor Bullock's comments. On Friday, the final reading of the Manufacturing PMI is due.
The Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped in November from 49.5 to 49.4, and the Non-Manufacturing PMI fell from 50.6 to 50.2. These numbers indicate that there is no significant recovery in China, which is a negative factor for the Aussie. On Friday, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI is due.
The US Dollar strengthened on Thursday as data pointed to a slowdown in inflation, and the weekly Jobless Claims report offered mixed signals, with Initial Claims rising less than expected but Continuing Claims reaching the highest level since November 2021. US yields edged higher. On Friday, the ISM Manufacturing PMI is due, expected to rise to 47.8 (last week, the S&P Global PMI came below expectations at 49.4).
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pulled back, finding support at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Technical indicators on the daily chart favor the upside, however, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is falling from 70, suggesting further consolidation ahead. A daily close above 0.6650 would open the doors to more gains, while a break below 0.6575 should indicate an extension of the correction.
On the 4-hour chart, the Aussie has recently broken under a trend line and fallen below the 20-period SMA. The 0.6590 area appears to be a supportive level to consider, followed by 0.6570, and below that, the target stands at 0.6530. If the pair rises above 0.6640, the Aussie is likely to strengthen, preparing to test 0.6660, which is the last defense before fresh highs.
Support levels: 0.6590 0.6570 0.6530
Resistance levels: 0.6635 0.6660 0.6685
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
