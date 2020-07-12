AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6949
- Tensions between China and Australia continue to weigh on the Aussie.
- The number of new coronavirus contagions in Australia remains on the rise.
- AUD/USD is technically neutral, unable to gain momentum beyond the 0.70 threshold.
The Australian dollar eased for a second consecutive day against its American rival, ending the week unchanged at around 0.6950. The pair fell to 0.6923 at the beginning of the day, amid tensions between China and Australia and a dismal market mood. By the end of last week, Australia announced the suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to China’s decision to impose new national-security legislation, further mounting tensions between the two countries. The pair bounced from the mentioned low during the last trading session of the week, helped by the better performance of Wall Street, although unable to turn positive for the day.
Australia won’t release macroeconomic data this Monday, with the focus on the weekend coronavirus-related headlines. The state of Victoria reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 this Sunday, while the country also reported a community outbreak in New South Wales. Nevertheless, the country reported just one new death over the weekend, taking the national toll to 108.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair remains unable to take over the 0.7000 threshold. The daily chart shows that it continues to comfortably consolidate ahead of the mentioned level, retaining its neutral stance. The daily chart shows that a horizontal 20 SMA provides support around the 0.6900 level, as technical indicators ease within positive levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is also neutral, as it’s trading between directionless moving averages, as technical indicators head nowhere around their midlines.
Support levels: 0.6895 0.6850 0.6810
Resistance levels: 0.6995 0.7020 0.7060
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI once again breaks $40 per barrel after trading lower in early EU trade
There has been quite the bounce in WTI since the EU session after some strong selling pressure during Thursday and overnight. Once again on Friday's session, the price has taken the USD 40 per barrel handle.