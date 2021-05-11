AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7845
- Stocks plummeted, but demand for the greenback remained subdued.
- Australia will publish May Westpac Consumer Confidence on Wednesday.
- AUD/USD maintains its positive stance in the near-term, holds above critical 0.7820.
The AUD/USD pair spent Tuesday in a tight intraday range, holding on to its latest gains above the 0.7800 threshold. The pair trades around 0.7840, little changed from Monday’s close, as it is trapped between the broad greenback’s weakness and the poor performance of global indexes. Wall Street suffered sharp losses, led by the tech sector and fueled by rising commodity prices, which may end inflating producer prices and hence, resulting in higher-than-tolerable inflation levels. This Wednesday, Australia will publish May Westpac Consumer Confidence, previously at 6.2%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has lost its bullish strength, but chances of a decline remain limited in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA keeps advancing below the longer ones while providing intraday support. The RSI indicator consolidates around 59, while the Momentum indicator heads lower within positive levels, indicating decreasing buying interest instead of suggesting selling one. The immediate support level is 0.7820, but bears could have better chances, only below 0.7770.
Support levels: 0.7820 0.7770 0.7720
Resistance levels: 0.7860 0.7900 0.7950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh highs above 1.2180
Dollar’s sell-off accelerates, despite of a generalized dismal mood. Government bond yields surge, stocks plunge as inflation concerns mount. Upbeat German data provide further support to the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenges highs in the 1.4150 area
GBP/USD recovered the ground lost and trades near its weekly high, despite a souring market’s mood. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
XAU/USD turns south before testing 200-day SMA, tests $1,820
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Next critical support for gold aligns at $1,800. Rising US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion weigh on gold.
BTC crashes, markets follow suit
The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: Can the Fed stop the red
Equity markets are in the red again on Tuesday as the Fed looks on powerless for now. Inevitable really, things cannot keep going up forever but it is always easy with hindsight.