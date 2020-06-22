AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6911
- RBA’s Governor Lowe said that that the economic downturn in Australia was not as severe as expected.
- Australian manufacturing output is seen improving in June, but services activity still in trouble.
- AUD/USD recovered its bullish potential in the short-term could approach the 0.7000 figure.
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 0.6809 to close this first trading day of the week above the 0.6900 level. The Aussie found support during Asian trading hours on comments from RBA’s Governor Phillip Lowe, who said that the economic downturn in Australia was not as severed as expected, praising the country from emerging pretty strong from the coronavirus crisis when compared to many other countries. Broad dollar’s weakness and gold prices nearing a multi-year high kept the pair rallying during US trading hours.
This Tuesday, Australia will publish the preliminary estimate of the June Commonwealth Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.3 from 44 in the previous month. The Commonwealth Services PMI for the same period, however, is seen contracting to 25.7 from 26.9 in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The short-term picture for the AUD/USD pair is bullish as it trades around 0.6910, heading into the Asian opening. The 4-hour chart shows that it recovered above all of its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA standing in the 0.6870/90 region. Technical indicators in the mentioned time have entered positive territory, although the RSI has lost its bullish strength. Nevertheless, the risk remains skewed to the upside, with the bullish case firmer once above 0.6935, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 0.6860 0.6820 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6980 0.7015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints fresh multi-day highs above 0.69 on upbeat Australian PMI
The upbeat Australian CBA PMIs offered a further boost to the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD clinches fresh multi-day highs above 0.6900. RBA Governor Lowe's comments underpinned the aussie along with the Wall Street rally.
USD/JPY stays below 107.00 as risk reset sneaks in early Asia
USD/JPY stretches the late-US session pullback moves from 106.96. The yen pair began the week on a positive note while snapping the five-day losing streak. Virus woes loom amid the Sino-American tussle, PMI can offer immediate direction.
BTC/USD breaks above $9,700 in a bullish surge
BTC/USD bulls have remained dominant for six straight sessions to shoot the price of BTC/USD up from $9,286.54 to $9,700, so far this Monday. The SMA 20 is looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.
Gold: Recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus
Gold prices extend pullback moves from $1,763.22. The bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday. 200-HMA offers strong downside support during additional declines.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.