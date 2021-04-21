AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7752
- The Australian March Westpac Leading Index improved to 0.38% from 0.17%.
- The better tone of American stocks helped the pair to bounce from a weekly low.
- AUD/USD needs to advance beyond 0.7770 to become more attractive for bulls.
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7750, up for the day after falling to 0.7698, the lowest in a week. The pair advanced in the last trading session of the day, as demand for the greenback eased on the back of the better performance of stocks in the European and American sessions. Australian macroeconomic figures were generally encouraging, as the country published the March Westpac Leading Index, which improved to 0.38% from 0.17% in the previous month. Also, the preliminary estimate of March Retail Sales printed at 1.4%, recovering from -0.8% in the previous month and beating expectations of 1%.
Early on Thursday, the country will publish the Q1 National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence, foreseen at 7 from 14 in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair trades near a daily high of 0.7762, still unable to confirm further gains ahead. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is currently hovering around a flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones also lack directional strength below the current level. The Momentum indicator hovers within negative levels, while the RSI stands at around 54, unable to provide directional clues. Bulls will have more chances if the pair advances beyond 0.7770, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7640
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7820 0.7855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.20 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is gradually moving above 1.20, amid an improving market mood and as the safe-haven dollar edges lower. The euro marginally enjoys the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Update: S&P tests 9 day MA support as sell signals flash
Equity markets remain weak as the S&P has a close look at its 9 day moving average support. For now, it holds but the ABCD pattern which gave a nice sell signal on April 16 remains in place.