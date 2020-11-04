AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7186
- Australian macroeconomic data was slightly better than anticipated.
- Rallying Wall Street provided support to the Aussie during US trading hours.
- AUD/USD topped at 0.7220, renewed buying interest could see it reaching 0.7300.
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7180, up for the day as the positive tone of Wall Street provided support to the pair in the final trading session of Wednesday. The pair peaked at the beginning of the day at 0.7221, its highest in three weeks, amid the broad dollar’s weakness in the heat of the US presidential election. Data coming from Australia passed unnoticed, although it was encouraging as the October AIG Performance of Construction Index came in at 52.7 from 45.2 in the previous month. Also, September Retail Sales were upwardly revised from -1.5% to -1.1%. Australia will publish the September Trade Balance this Thursday, previously at 5114M.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is up for a third consecutive day and poised to extend its gains according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher, although below the larger ones. Technical indicators are retreating just modestly from overbought readings, reflecting the absence of volumes at this time of the day rather than suggesting an upcoming decline.
Support levels:0.7125 0.6990 0.6950
Resistance levels: 0.7220 0.7265 0.7300
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.7200 despite volatile markets on US elections
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7048 directed towards three-week high flashed the previous day. US elections become interesting even as Biden’s minor lead, Trump offers a tough challenge. Second-tier Aussie data also came in positive but were mostly ignored, Trade Balance in focus.
EUR/USD mute above 1.17 waiting for definitions
The US presidential race is not over. Joe Biden has a modest advantage, but several state are still being dispute, with Trump taking legal actions on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Equities won the day.
XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections
Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states.
2020 Elections: Markets are cheering, but what exactly? Some answers and what's next
A winner has yet to be declared in the 2020 Presidential Elections, which have turned into a nail-biter. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the results, the reaction in financial markets, and discuss what is next.
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate edged higher after this report and was last seen gaining 1.65% on the day at $38.75.