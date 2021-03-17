AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7804
- Australia will publish February employment data this Thursday.
- US Federal Reserve put the greenback under strong selling pressure.
- AUD/USD challenging the 0.7800 level and poised to extend gains.
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 0.7698 to top for the day at 0.7809, holding nearby as the US session ends. The early slump occurred ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement, as US government bond yields soared. The pair recovered as Powell & Co. cooled hopes for a sooner rate hike, sending Wall Street north and cooling yields at the same time.
Earlier on the day, Australia published the February Westpac Leading Index, which printed at 0.02% better than the previous -0.1%. The country will publish this Thursday its February employment figures. The country is expected to have added 30K new jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate is foreseen shrinking to 6.3%, despite the participation rate is expected to have increased to 66.2%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds near the mentioned daily high and seems poised to extend its advance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has moved above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack clear directional strength. Technical indicators, however, head north almost vertically within positive levels. Further gains are likely once the pair overcomes 0.7820, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650
Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7855 0.7900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.20 as the Fed pushes back against tightening
EUR/USD has shot higher toward 1.20 after the Federal Reserve's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. Fed Chair Powell stressed that the bank first wants to see progress before acting. The dollar is on the back foot despite stable yields.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
XAU/USD pops $15/oz on dovish Fed dot plot
Gold prices are bid, higher by 0.61% at the time of writing at the highs of the day at $1,744.42/oz following the statement and interest rate decision.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.