AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6358
- Australian Dollar outperformed on Tuesday; RBA Bullock to speak on Wednesday.
- US Dollar slides despite upbeat US data and higher Treasury yields.
- The AUD/USD extended its rebound from monthly lows but found resistance at 0.6380.
The AUD/USD rose for the second day in a row, extending its recovery from the 0.6285 area. The pair was boosted by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes and limited by upbeat US economic data. The pair is currently holding a modestly bullish stance. Attention now turns to RBA Governor Bullock's speech and Chinese data.
The RBA released the minutes of its latest meeting, which reaffirmed a hawkish bias and revealed that a rate hike was discussed. This keeps the possibility of a rate hike on the table for the November 7 meeting.
The combination of a stronger Aussie and a decline in the Kiwi, following New Zealand's inflation data, has pushed AUD/NZD higher, gaining more than a hundred pips and approaching 1.0800.
The AUD/USD initially pulled back slightly after the release of upbeat US data, including better-than-expected Retail Sales figures. However, it later rose and reached fresh highs. Nevertheless, during the American session, risk sentiment turned negative as stocks on Wall Street reversed course, which weighed on the pair.
On Wednesday, RBA Governor Bullock will speak at the Australian Financial Security Authority Annual Summit Panel. The Westpac Leading Index is also due. Additionally, Chinese GDP, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production figures will be relevant for the pair.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD continues its rebound from the 0.6285 area, potentially forming a double bottom pattern. Such patterns indicate a break above 0.6435 would be a relevant bullish signal. However, the pair is currently far from that area and losing momentum. On the daily chart, the rebound faded when it reached the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6380.
On the 4-hour chart, the pair maintains a bullish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators point to the upside, but Momentum is decreasing towards 100. The price remains above the 20-SMA (0.6330), and there is potential for further gains as long as it stays above that level.
The next relevant resistance levels are seen at 0.6390, followed by 0.6435. If the price slides below 0.6330, the next support level to watch is at 0.6310, which serves as the last defense before another test of the crucial 0.6285 level. A break below that level could lead to a bearish acceleration, targeting 0.6255.
Support levels: 0.6330 0.6310 0.6280
Resistance levels: 0.6390 0.6434 0.6465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, remains in negative territory
EUR/USD reached a bottom at 1.0523, marking the lowest level in two days, before rebounding towards 1.0550. However, the pair continues to trade in negative territory due to the stronger US Dollar, supported by a decline in Wall Street and higher yields.
GBP/USD consolidates modest daily losses below 1.2175
GBP/USD found support once again above the 1.2130 area and rebounded. However, the recovery was limited by the 1.2175 area. Despite UK inflation data, the pair is currently consolidating with modest daily losses due to the strength of the US Dollar.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
SUI token hits all-time low after facing market manipulation claims
The native token of the Sui blockchain, SUI, touched an all-time low of $0.367 on Wednesday before some recovery. The fall came after fresh allegations of market manipulation surfaced amid a South Korean investigation, accusations that were later denied by the Sui Foundation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions
DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.