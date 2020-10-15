AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7090
- Australian upbeat employment data fell short of supporting the Aussie.
- The market’s sentiment, driven by coronavirus-related issues, is the only market’s motor.
- AUD/USD extended its decline below the 0.7100 level, has room to fall further.
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7055, a fresh October low, bouncing from the level ahead of the daily close to settle near the 0.7100 level. The Aussie fell despite September employment data was better than anticipated. According to the official release, the country lost 29.5K jobs in the month, 20.1K of those being full-time positions. The unemployment rate increased from 6.8% to 6.9%, better than the 7.1% expected. The pair rather followed the lead of equities, which were pressured by the ruling dismal mood. The country will publish August HIA New Home Sales this Friday, previously at -14.4%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The latest AUD/USD recovery seems corrective, with the pair at risk of extending its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have corrected oversold conditions, but also that they remain well below their midlines. Also, the pair continues to develop below all of its moving averages, which present bearish slopes.
Support levels: 0.7050 0.7020 0.6980
Resistance levels: 0.7130 0.7170 0.7205
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds below 0.7100 despite Wall Street’s bounce
US equities trimmed most of their daily losses, putting a halt to the dollar’s recovery. AUD/USD still trading below 0.7100 and at risk of extending its decline.
EUR/USD settles around 1.1700 on dollar’s strength
The greenback is the strongest in a risk-averse environment, while the shared currency weakened on new coronavirus-related concerns. EUR/USD bearish.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.