AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6295
- RBA Meeting Minutes showed that policymakers would continue to step in to support the economy.
- Risk-aversion weighed on the Aussie, also dragged lower by plummeting equities.
- AUD/USD turning lower, the decline could accelerate once below 0.6250.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Tuesday just below the 0.6300 figure, recovering from a daily low of 0.6252. The Aussie was undermined by the prevalent risk-off mood but was also affected by RBA’s Governor Lowe speech, as his message was much less optimistic than anticipated.
The central bank released the Minutes of its latest meeting, and the document showed that policymakers agreed to continue to adjust bond and repo operations as required to support the economy, as the “next few months are going to be difficult ones for the Australian economy.” He added that current record-low rates would likely remain for a very long period of time. During the upcoming Asian session, Westpac will release its March Leading Index, previously at -0.42%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is gaining bearish potential, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has spent the day below a now flat 20 SMA, although holding above its 100 and 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator turned lower just below its mid-line, although it lacks enough strength to confirm further declines. The RSI, in the meantime, hovers around 43, also skewing the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 0.6250 0.6210 0.6170
Resistance levels: 0.6330 0.6375 0.6400
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
WTI bears dominate below $11 as risk-off continues, EIA data eyed
Following a brief pullback during the Asian session, WTI sellers return to the desks as the black gold drops below $11, down over 18% on a day, as risk aversion regains momentum ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
