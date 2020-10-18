AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7080
- RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe hinted a possible rate cut in the near-term to support jobs growth.
- The focus shifts to Chinese Industrial Production and Retail Sales, seen up in September.
- AUD/USD is bearish and could break below the 0.7000 threshold.
The AUD/USD pair consolidated its weekly losses on Friday, finishing the day at 0.7080, its lowest daily settlement for this October. The Australian dollar was quite resilient to demand for the greenback but took a hit from Reserve Bank of Australia’s Governor Philip Lowe, who hinted a possible rate cut in the near-term, meant to support jobs growth and alleviate currency pressures within the current pandemic context. A better market mood ahead of the weekly close limited the bearish potential of the pair.
Australia won’t publish relevant data this Monday, with the focus on Chinese macroeconomic figures. The country will publish September Industrial Production, foreseen at 5.8% YoY and Retail Sales for the same month, seen improving from 0.5% to 1.8% YoY.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair daily chart offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the pair is trading around a bullish 100 DMA but below a bearish 20 DMA. The Momentum remains neutral, heading south around its midline, while the RSI is currently at 40, skewing the risk to the downside. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is firmly bearish, as it settled far above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned south within negative levels, reflecting the strong selling interest around the pair.
Support levels: 0.7050 0.7020 0.6980
Resistance levels: 0.7130 0.7170 0.7205
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.