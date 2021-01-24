AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7715
- Australian Retail Sales plunged to -4.2% MoM in December, according to preliminary estimates.
- Coronavirus and stimulus concerns weighed on global equities.
- AUD/USD is bearish in the near-term, but it seems corrective in the long-run.
The AUD/USD pair lost ground by the end of the week, to finish it unchanged a few pips above the 0.7700 figure. The aussie took a hit from local data, as the preliminary estimate of December Retail Sales came in at -4.2% MoM, down from 7.1% in the previous month. The Commonwealth Bank Services PMI contracted from 57 to 55.8 in January, while the manufacturing index improved to 57.2 from 55.7.
The soft tone of global equities maintained the pair under pressure throughout the day. Stocks fell on the back of coronavirus and stimulus concerns. Australia will start the week with a bank holiday, which means it won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is losing bullish potential but not yet bearish according to the daily chart. The pair is finding support around a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the larger ones. In the meantime, technical indicators eased within positive levels, holding above their midlines. In the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair settled below its 20 and 100 SMAs, which converge around 0.7735, as technical indicators develop within negative levels, with modest bearish slopes. Bears will likely take control of the pair if it loses 0.7640, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 0.7690 0.7640 0.7600
Resistance levels: 0.7735 0.7770 0.7815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles the week below 1.22, remains bullish in the long-run
The EUR/USD pair headed into the weekly close trading at its highest for the week, a handful of pips below the 1.2200 figure. The long-term trend is bullish and investors eye 1.2413, April 2018 monthly high.
GBP/USD finds support above 1.3630 on Friday, ends week higher
The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.3634, the lowest level in two days. Then it rebounded as US stocks trimmed losses and climbed to 1.3680. GBP/USD continues to be unable to hold firmly above 1.3700.
Gold: Rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside
Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed a steep drop on Friday after facing rejection at the 21-daily moving average (DMA) of $1876 once again. Technical set up on the daily chart favors the bears. Focus remains on Biden’s stimulus passage and Fed decision.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).