AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6752
- Australian Q4 inflation seen unchanged yearly basis at 1.7%.
- Recovering equities prevented the Aussie from falling further.
- AUD/USD poised to retest the multi-year low of 0.6770.
Commodity-linked currencies continued to ease, with AUD/USD falling to 0.6736, to finish the day around 0.6750. The Aussie was undermined at the beginning of the day by persistent weakness among local equities, and the NAB’s Business Confidence Index for December, which resulted in -2 against the 1 expected. Business Conditions met the market’s expectations by printing 3. The pair stabilized during the American session, trapped between the dollar’s strength and the solid performance of Wall Street.
Australia will release Q4 inflation estimates early Wednesday. Quarterly inflation is expected to have risen by 0.6%, slightly better than Q3 0.5%, while yearly basis, the CPI is seen unchanged at 1.7%. The RBA Trimmed Mean estimates are seen at 0.4% QoQ and 1.5% YoY, this last down from 1.6%. A worse-than-expected report could exacerbate speculation of a rate cut next week, and send the pair nose-diving toward 0.6670, the multi-year low achieved in 2019.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is stuck in a range but poised to extend its slide, according to technical readings in the 4-hour chart, giving no signs of downward exhaustion. The pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA which accelerated its decline in the mentioned time frame, while technical indicators stand pat near daily lows, lacking directional strength. The fact that it broke and met sellers on approaches to the 0.6770 level, add to the bearish case.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles above 1.1000 ahead of the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1010 region, down for the day and after pricing 1.0997. The dollar strengthened on upbeat Consumer Confidence, and despite a better market mood. All eyes now on the Federal Reserve.
USD/JPY bulls step in on optimism surrounding coronavirus
As far as the coronavirus goes, the latest reports are that the number of known cases of the new virus rose by nearly 60% overnight.
Australian RBA's quarterly inflation preview: No chances of a U-turn in AUD/USD
Australia will release Q4 inflation estimates early Wednesday. Quarterly inflation is expected to have risen by 0.6%, slightly better than Q3 0.5%, while yearly basis, the CPI is seen unchanged at 1.7%.
Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite
Gold prices continued to move lower during the American session and reached a fresh daily low at $1566/oz.
USD/JPY bulls step in on optimism surrounding coronavirus
As far as the coronavirus goes, the latest reports are that the number of known cases of the new virus rose by nearly 60% overnight.