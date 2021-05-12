AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7730
- Australian May Consumer Inflation Expectations are foreseen at 3.6%.
- Falling equities and gold on higher US inflation pressured AUD/USD.
- AUD/USD has room to extend its slide, mainly on a break below 0.7690.
The AUD/USD pair edged sharply lower to end the day in the 0.7730 price zone, its lowest in over a week. The pair pierced the 0.7800 threshold earlier in the day, undermined by the sour tone of Asian and European indexes, with the decline accelerating after the release of US inflation figures. US indexes were also sharply lower, maintaining the pair under pressure in the last trading session of the day.
The greenback’s strength dragged gold prices lower, which added to the AUD/USD bearish case. Australia didn’t publish macroeconomic data on Wednesday but will release May Consumer Inflation Expectations during the upcoming Asian session, foreseen at 3.6% from 3.2% in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has decelerated its decline as it neared the base of its comfort zone. The 4-hour chart shows that it has fallen below its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one slowly turning south. Technical indicators reached oversold readings, holding nearby without signs of bearish exhaustion. The pair could accelerate its decline on a break below the 0.7690 support level.
Support levels: 0.7720 0.7690 0.7650
Resistance levels: 0.7776 0.7820 0.7860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies
GBP/USD has extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated wildly in the early American session as investors assessed the latest inflation report from the US. After spiking to a daily high of $1,843, the pair reversed its direction and dropped to $1,820 area.
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.