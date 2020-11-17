AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7305
- Australia to publish this Wednesday Q3 Wage Price Index and the Westpac Leading Index.
- The poor performance of equities limited the bullish potential of the AUD.
- AUD/USD could be developing a double top figure, the neckline stands at 0.7221.
The AUD/USD pair advanced to 0.7339 this Tuesday, where it also topped earlier this month. Now trading around 0.7300, the Australian dollar was undermined by the soft tone of European and American indexes, although the latest ones managed to trim part of their intraday losses.
Early in Asia, the Reserve Bank of Australia published the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that the central bank is ready to provide more stimulus if needed after cutting rates to a record low of 0.1%. Policymakers repeated that they expect to keep the cash rate at the current level for the foreseeable future. RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe is scheduled to speak this Wednesday. The Australian calendar includes the October Westpac Leading Index and Q3 Wage Price Index data.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its positive stance in the near-term but lacks a catalyst strong enough to push it higher. A possible double top is underway, that would be confirmed on a break below 0.7220. Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages keep advancing below it. Technical indicators corrected overbought conditions but stabilized well into positive territory, indicating limited selling interest.
Support levels: 0.7290 0.7250 0.7210
Resistance levels: 0.7345 0.7380 0.7420
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
