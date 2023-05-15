AUD/USD
Australian dollar regained traction after nearly 2% drop last Thu/Fri and bounced 0.6% in Asian/European trading on Monday.
Fresh recovery was driven by improved risk sentiment, which prompted traders to collect some profits after a sharp two-day fall.
Prospects for stronger recovery are not very bright as positive momentum is conflicting with moving averages still in bearish setup on daily chart, with the base of thick daily cloud, reinforced by daily Kijun-sen (0.6692) and Fibo 38.2% of 0.6818/0.6636 (0.6705), marking strong obstacles which threaten to stall recovery.
Near-term picture is not very clear, with initial bullish signal expected on break into daily cloud, and likely acceleration towards next pivot at 0.6727 (daily Tenkan-sen), violation of which would add to reversal signals.
Caution on failure at cloud base, which will weaken near-term structure and keep the downside vulnerable.
A number of Fed’s policymakers are due to speak in the afternoon and may influence pair’s performance.
Res: 0.6692; 0.6727; 0.6748; 0.6775.
Sup: 0.6631; 0.6607; 0.6573; 0.6563.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6758
- R2 0.6732
- R1 0.6688
- PP 0.6662
-
- S1 0.6618
- S2 0.6592
- S3 0.6548
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
