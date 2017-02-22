AUD/USD analysis: still too risky to buy above 0.7700
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7705
The AUD/USD pair continues struggling to advance beyond the 0.7700 level, overall bullish, but confined to its usual range. The pair printed 0.7709 at the beginning of the day, retreating afterwards to the 0.7670 region, but holding ground form most of the day. Australia released the wage price index for Q4 during the past Asian session, a key measure of Australian labor costs. The index rose to 0.5% in the last quarter of the year, up from previous' quarter 0.4% advance. The annualized reading came in at 1.9%, matching previous figure. There are no major news scheduled for this Thursday. The pair settled a few pips above the 0.7700 level with a modest bullish tone in the short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head north after bouncing from their mid-lines, whilst the price recovered from a modestly bullish 20 SMA, now a dynamic support around 0.7670. At this point, the pair needs to advance beyond 0.7731, this month high, with a broadly weaker dollar to be able to extend its gains intraday, up to 0.7815.
Support levels: 0.7670 0.7630 0.7600
Resistance levels: 0.7735 0.7770 0.7815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.