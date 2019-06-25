AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6958
The rally of the Antipodeans versus the US Dollar ended on Tuesday following comments from Fed’s Bullard pointing to one rate cut from the US central bank. The greenback recovered after losing ground during four days in-a-row amid rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve. Still, the dollar looks weak, but the bounce from the lows could favor some profit taking or a consolidation period before another leg lower. US data came in below expectations, and yields remain near multi-year lows. The next relevant even for the pair is the RBNZ meeting the could trigger moves in AUD/NZD and affect the Aussie overall. In the US, the Durable Goods Orders report for May is due. Incoming data is being watched closely amid concerns about the slowdown in growth. Also, if geopolitical tensions rise again, the Aussie is likely to suffer while it could benefit in the case expectation about a trade deal between the US and China rise.
From a technical perspective, the pair still moves in an ascendant channel, now closer to the support area. The daily chart shows a doji pattern suggesting lack of definition. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart at 0.6935 looks like a strong support that if broken, should lead to more softness. The four hours chart favors some consolidation ahead, probably between 0.6940 and 0.6965. The RSI is heading south, finally moving away from 70. The 0.7000 psychological area nows seem to be farther than before. A consolidation on top of 0.6970 could give the strength enough to rise to test 0.6995/0.7000.
Support levels: 0.6940 0.6925 0.6885
Resistance levels: 0.6960 0.7010 0.7050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks
St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.
All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit
Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.