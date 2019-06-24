AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6963
Antipodeans gained on risk sentiment as markets consolidate last week rally. US indexes finished practically flat while US bond yields move lower, keeping the US dollar weak across the board. Investors continue to look at US-Iran tensions and the G20 summit (June 28-29) as the main risks in the short-term. The Aussie was among the top performers with the AUD/USD held to all of its recent gains. No key data from Australia is due over the next hours. RBA Assistant Bullock will deliver a speech on Tuesday, and the RBNZ rate decision after the Wall Street closing bell could have an impact on AUD. Some correction or a consolidation of the US Dollar seems likely considering that Monday was the fourth-day in-a-row of losses but no clear signals have emerged yet.
The AUD/USD pair continues to move in an ascendant channel with a steep slope in the short-term. In the 4-hours chart, the 20 SMA is about to cross the 100 and 200 SMAs offering a bullish signal. At the moment, AUD/USD is struggling to hold on top of 0.6960 that would lead to a test of the key 0.7000. Once above, the road for June highs at 0.7021 seems clear. In the same chart, the RSI is flat at 70 while Momentum eased from the top. A slide to 0.6930 should be seen as a correction while a return below the key mentioned SMA that converges around 0.6925/30 would point that the pair has peaked.
Support levels: 0.6940 0.6925 0.6885
Resistance levels: 0.6965 0.7010 0.7050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.
Gold consolidates gains above $1410, adds more than $100 in June
With the major economies' central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan adopting a dovish stance amid the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainties, the precious metal became a clear investor-favourite and now remains on track to close the seventh straight day with gains.